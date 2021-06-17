Juneteenth celebration is Saturday
A reminder: The National Black Doll Museum of Mansfield, S.O.S. Entertainment and other community organizations will host “Still We Rise: A Juneteenth Celebration” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday at Capron Park in Attleboro. The family-friendly event, which celebrates the end of slavery in America, will feature entertainment, educational presentations and a display of historical dolls. Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American holiday. Saturday’s event will kick off with a Libation ceremony followed by a musical performance by gospel rapper Fredrick Halleluiah. Speakers will include doll museum Director Debra Britt and the Rev. Cheryl Harris of Attleboro. Mayor Paul Heroux will present the first-ever Trailblazer Tribute Awards to honor contributions of African Americans from Attleboro. There will also be a performance and workshop by Simdaca African Dance Academy and Step with Sai, an extreme interactive hip hop fitness workshop. Ethnic foods will be available. D.J Cruz and a number of vendors will take part. The event will include a mobile health care unit for anyone who would like to get the COVID-19 vaccination or have other basic health screenings. For more information email Britt at dbritt@nbdmhc.org. City library staff will take part in the event and the library will be closed Saturday.
Poppy drive
VFW Post 115 will hold a drive-thru poppy drive from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at the post parking lot, 122 Park St., Attleboro.
Winslow Farm open Fridays, Saturdays
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary at 37 Eddy St. in Norton is open from noon to 3:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The admission donation is $20 for ages 12 and up and $10 for ages 2 to 11. Visitors are asked to abide by all CDC COVID safety precautions, including social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. Saturday is now Green Day at Winslow Farm. “We would appreciate donations of fresh kale, spinach, broccoli and bunches of collard greens. We could also use canned corn,” the sanctuary says. For more information, visit www.winslowfarm.com.
Blood donations badly needed
The American Red Cross says there is a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise and deplete the nation’s inventory. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care. As a thank you, those who give through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card. Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following drives are being held in the area:
North Attleboro — Thursday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square Mall, Route 1.
Wrentham — Tuesday, June 22, 1 to 6 p.m., Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St.
Franklin — Thursday, June 24, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
South Attleboro — Saturday, June 26, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123).
