‘Shop with a Cop’
The Attleboro-Norton YMCA recently partnered with Attleboro police to bring some holiday cheer to youngsters. Police officers were paired with local fifth and sixth graders for some one-on-one holiday shopping at Burlington Coat Factory in South Attleboro. The kids, who were selected by the Y due to financial or personal/family circumstances, had been given store gift certificates. This was a pilot program for “Shop with a Cop,” and the hope is to expand it to involve more kids next year. The program is funded through donations by Y members and other community supporters, and Burlington gave each child a 10-percent discount.
Patriot delivers holiday cheer
New England Patriots defensive nose tackle Davon Godchaux, in partnership with his foundation ChauxDown, last week hosted a holiday gift giveaway for 150 at-risk youth at the Blue Hills Boys and Girls Club in Boston. Toys were distributed to those in need. In November, Godchaux and his foundation provided Thanksgiving meals to young people at the Boys & Girls Club of Providence. Also, 150 backpacks were given to at-risk youth in Boston. The ChauxDown Foundation empowers at-risk youth through fitness, literacy and educational programming.
That priest was no priest
Seekonk police have issued the following warning on their Facebook page: “Scammers are at it again. This time with a new twist. Recently we had a resident report that she was contacted by someone identifying himself as her parish priest. The caller knew the parish to which she belonged. He told her he needed her to send him money in the form of gift cards. She immediately thought this was suspicious and she refused. Please be aware that this is just one ruse. Seems they can be very creative. Always verify and don’t send any form of currency.”
Make it a safe holiday
Fire officials are urging area homes and businesses to make fire safety an important part of their holidays. The first thing on your holiday to-do list should be making sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. The alarms are required in Massachusetts. Also, don’t leave your cooking unattended, and put a lid on it if a fire does occur. Have your furnace and chimney checked by professionals, and when heating with wood, dispose of the ashes in a metal can outside the home. Keep combustibles such as holiday decorations and trees at least 3 feet away from heat sources. Also, use battery-operated candles and check the condition of extension cords. For more information, contact your local fire department or go to www.mass.gov/dfs and search Winter Holiday Safety.
