Along the Way

Rain has a reputation for ruining the fun at summer camps, but not for North Attleboro Parks and Recreation campers. Last Thursday, Officers Kristine Crosman and Antonia Zagami stopped by to brighten things up. They taught the kids about safety and handed out juice boxes, snacks, and junior police officer stickers. The Family Resource Center provided the supplies.
Neponset Choral Society returns
Was live performance something you missed during the pandemic? Well, the Neponset Choral Society has you covered. They will be performing a Summer Sing concert titled “Something’s Coming!” at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, under the Capron Park pavillion (aka the Newell Shelter) in Attleboro. The free show will feature familiar and fun choral pieces. Bring your own chair.
Story Walk in Cumberland
What better way to learn than bringing a story to life? Picture boards have been placed around the Monastery Playground outside the Cumberland Public Library and families can walk through, reading the boards and enjoying the story in a unique way. For the month of August, the StoryWalk book will be “Cock-a-doodle-doo! Barnyard Hullabaloo,” a picture book by Giles Andreae. The library will set up a new Story Walk every month through November. What a great way to enjoy some bonding time with kids in a non-traditional manner!
Running with purpose
Shelly Summers of Attleboro will be among 23 League School of Greater Boston students participating in the 2021 Falmouth Road Race on Sunday, Aug. 25. They aim to raise awareness and money for the League School and students with autism spectrum disorder.
