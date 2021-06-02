Public Safety Day in Mansfield
The Mansfield police and fire departments are holding their inaugural Public Safety Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Public Safety Building on Route 106 at East Street. Activities include Touch-a-truck with fire, police, and SWAT vehicles; health screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and pulse oximetry; regional dispatch Information; demonstrations of Project Lifesaver, fire equipment, and K9 Ronan; special needs children and adult registration; and Bristol County Sheriff fingerprinting for children.
Father-daughter dance returns
An outdoor father-daughter dance for some Mansfield third graders is being held Saturday night in town. The girls “desperately missed their annual special time with their dads due to COVID-19 this year,” said one mother, Michelle Ward, whose daughter Janelle will take part. “A few of us neighbors wanted to keep the tradition alive by hosting a smaller version of the dance for our daughters. It’s sure to put a smile on these girls faces who have persevered through the pandemic.”
Yard sale will help Lions
A community yard sale to raise funds for Lions charities is slated for Saturday, June 12, with a rain date of June 13. The Southeastern MA Paws of Comfort sale is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reinbold Insurance, 860 Landry Ave., North Attleboro. If interested in renting a socially distanced, 10-foot space for $25, call Monique at 508-431-0282 or email semasspawsofcomfort@gmail.com @GMAIL.
Plant sale fundraiser
A plant sale is being held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the corner of Robert Topham Drive at Creek Street in Wrentham, just a 1/2-mile from Lake Pearl. This year’s proceeds are going to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital. The sale will feature $1 tomato plants. Many vegetable and flower plants are $2 per pot.
Easton children’s museum emerging
The Children’s Museum in Easton has done away with timed sessions and advanced ticket purchases that were implemented for the pandemic. Visitors can again arrive at the museum without reservations and purchase admission at the front desk. Visitors ages 5 and older are still required to wear masks. The museum is open through June 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Summer hours begin June 22: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The museum is still hosting private play sessions on select Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Email karen@cmeaston.org to inquire.
State police checkpoint
State police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint Friday into Saturday somewhere in Bristol County. The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety, police added. The police detail is being paid for with a grant from the Highway Safety Division of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.