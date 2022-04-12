Financial literacy for teens
An introduction to investing for teens will be the topic of a special “Money Talk Tuesday” at noon, April 19. The Council for Economic Education, an organization focused on educating youth about finances, and Invest in Girls, a CEE program targeting financial literacy in girls, will be giving the presentation. Register for the online webinar, at us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BIXPmt4YTVWys81tJ2biNQ. Contact moneytalk@tre.state.ma.us for more information or to request accommodations.
Attend a poetry talk in Attleboro
Briana Serradas, Attleboro’s poet laureate, will be holding a talk with Tarah Agathe Valin, poet and blogger, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, in the Balfour Room at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. Valin published her first book of poetry, “Writing Daisies,” four years ago while a senior at Foxborough Regional Charter School. Register for the event through the events page at attleborolibrary.org.
Help Keep Plainville Beautiful
Keep Plainville Beautiful will hold town-wide cleanups from April 16 to 23. A limited quantity of loaner grabbers, bags and gloves will be available for pick up at a table next to the Humphrey House, 136 South St., from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 4 p.m. on the first and last days of the cleanup. You will also have the opportunity to drop off bags at the table, however it is preferred that you dispose of htem with your own trash. Sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4ba9a629a0f4c43-plainville1.
Paws of Comfort plans comedy fundraiser
The Southeastern Massachusetts Paws of Comfort Lions Club, an organization unique for having comfort dogs as members, is holding a comedy fundraiser, “Aging Disgracefully,” at 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at the North Attleboro Elks Club, 52 Bulfinch St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and performances from Doreen Collins and Charlie Hall will begin at 7:15. The event will also include a sandwich buffet, cash bar, and 50/50 raffle. DJ Mr. Jiggowatt will provide music. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased by contacting Debby at 508-889-2185. Tickets will not be sold at the door.