Another bear visit in Attleboro?
Maybe the bear or bears that have been spotted in recent weeks in Plainville, Attleboro and Norton have taken a liking to city life. Jennifer Duffy of North Avenue, who lives next to a pond and near industrial buildings in Attleboro, tells The Sun Chronicle that she “woke up at approximately 2:30 am this morning to this screaming out my bedroom window. I started recording it, and actually went out on my deck with a flashlight, but didn’t see anything. I could also hear something in the brush out behind my house. I’ve never heard anything like this before from any animal in all my 38 years. Definitely newsworthy considering there was a bear sighting in the woods behind my house a couple weeks back.”
Children’s clothing donations sought
Time to clean out your closet and help a good cause. The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children will receive cash from Savers for every pound of donated clothes, shoes, accessories and linens it hands over. If you with to donate, collections will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22 and Saturday, June 5 and 19 at the old high school/middle school at 135 County St., Attleboro. It’s a contactless drop-off: Put items in your trunk, drive up to Door D of the building, pop your trunk and a volunteer will empty your vehicle for you.
Fundraiser Saturday in Rehoboth
Rehoboth People Have A Heart is conducting an antiques/yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 94 Tremont St. in Rehoboth. The group helps and supports local residents in a time of need, whether it be due to illness, accident or some unforeseen incident. To donate, mail checks to Rehoboth People Have a Heart, 94 Tremont St., Rehoboth, MA 02769 or call its president, Rob Johnson, at 508-243-4160.
Diversity coalition program May 26
The new Tri-Town Coalition for Diversity, Equity & Social Justice is hosting an online program Wednesday, May 26 on the “School to Prison Pipeline.” It’s scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will feature Attorney Elizabeth Levitan, Sadden Fellow/staff counsel for the Youth Advocacy Foundation, who has worked to address racism in educational institutions. Email: Tariq Siddiqui@comcast.net for the link for the program, the coalition’s first in a planned series. The coalition is an 80-plus member group created last fall to work toward dismantling systemic and institutionalized racism in Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
