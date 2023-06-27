Watch out for deer
North Attleboro Animal Control officer Felicia Camara reports deer and vehicle collisions have been on the rise in town. Several of the deer were young, does and fawns. “We are asking everyone to be alert,” Town Manager Michael Borg said.
North pond closed Wednesday
Whiting’s Pond in North Attleboro will be chemically treated Wednesday to control nuisance algae. There should be no swimming, boating or fishing until Thursday but there are no restrictions for drinking and cooking, livestock/domestic animal consumption, and irrigation for turf, ornamentals, and food crops.
See the symphony at Wheaton
Great Woods Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert of classical and pop favorites at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the President’s Garden, behind the President’s House, at Wheaton College in Norton. Parking will be available in Lot 1; enter from Mansfield Avenue (Route 140). If it rains the concert will be held in Cole Memorial Chapel. There will be a collection for the Cupboard of Kindness Food Pantry before the start of the event. Items needed include pasta sauce, cereal, proteins (tuna, peanut butter, canned ham, chicken, turkey, or stew), canned fruit, 100% juice in non-refrigerated bottles or boxes, healthy snacks such as granola bars, soups, baking items, coffee/hot chocolate/tea, dry potatoes, rice, pasta mixes, and personal care items such as shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.
Foxboro has military letters, markers
“Very Truly Yours” was a publication during World War II designed to keep service people up to date with happenings in Foxboro. Articles with all of the local news highlights were interspersed with letters from the troops. The historical commission has some of the original letters and wants to make them available to family members. They are in Memorial Hall and can be retrieved during normal museum hours, Wednesday nights from 7 to 9 or the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. Also, the commission is making the old town square markers honoring the 29 residents who died in World War I, World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars available to family and/or friends now that new markers have been installed throughout town. Contact the historical commission at 508-548-1248 or memorialhall@foxboroughma.gov.