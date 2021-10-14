A well-timed pitch
One of the items up for bid in this year’s benefit auction for the Attleboro Arts Museum is a baseball signed by Red Sox star hurler Chris Sale (above). Museum director Mim Brooks Fawcett reports that she’s been holding the ball since last year, when Sale was on the injured list and the Sox were not exactly at the top of their game. Now, the team is about to take on the Houston Astros for the American League pennant and Sale is back in action, though struggling a bit. “What a difference a year makes,” Fawcett said last week. “Hopefully we’ll keep playing, he’ll pitch well, and the bidding will take off.” Go to www.attleboroartsmuseum.org for your full auction lineup. And if you put in the winning bid on the baseball you also get a framed Fenway photo.
Learn all about old stone walls
Rhode Island State Archaeologist Timothy Ives will give an illustrated presentation on the history and character of stone walls across the area when the North Attleboro Historical Society meets this Monday. “The walls are more than quaint landscape accents,” the society says, “they are a dynamic record of our past.” The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Woodcock Garrison House, 362 North Washington St. It’s free and masks are recommended.
NAHS emphasizes financial literacy
High school personal finance classes can greatly benefit students, from higher credit scores to awareness of predatory lenders to larger retirement account balances in the long run. North Attleboro High School reports it started using the NexGen Personal Finance financial literacy platform 2 1/2 years ago and now it’s one of the 15 Massachusetts schools that have been awarded the Gold Standard for Financial Literacy.
Researching early trauma and stress
The Miriam Hospital in Providence has received an $11.1 million federal grant to establish a Center of Biomedical Research Excellence in Rhode Island devoted to a growing field of inquiry — how stress and trauma early in life can have lasting impacts on our health and wellness. The center will build research capacity at The Miriam while also establishing partnerships with collaborators at Lifespan, the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and Care New England, specifically its psychiatric facility, Butler Hospital. Study topics will include the effects that child neglect, sexual abuse, and food insecurity have on mental and physical well-being.
