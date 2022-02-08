Plainville has new officers
Two new Plainville police officers, Cole Leighton and Jakob Davidson, were recently sworn in. Both have been working as part time or reserve officers in Northfield and Greenfield in the western part of the state. They will begin field training with veteran police officers. Previously, Officer Justin Connolly was sworn in. Connolly transferred from the North Attleboro Police Department where he was a police officer for almost eight years.
Lions collecting pajamas
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is hosting their second Sweet Dreams Pajama Drive this month. Again this year, due to the pandemic, the need for new, warm pajamas is greater than ever, as families struggle with unemployment and illness, the club says. The club will work with local churches and community organizations to deliver pajamas to children who need them most. New pajamas and nightgowns for children from infancy through age 18 are needed. You can drop pajamas off at Raymour and Flanigan Outlet, 1360 South Washington St. (Route 1), North Attleboro, through Feb. 23 during store hours, or at Bethany Fellowship Church , 516 Newport Ave., Attleboro, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. If you can’t drop them off, pickup can be arranged. Call Gail Girard at 401-334-0169 or e-mail neviemtlakes@yahoo.com for more information or to set up a pickup.
Beware of Valentine’s Day scams
This Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be big, according to projections by the National Retail Federation, which suggests that consumer spending will reach nearly $24 billion. As you prepare to celebrate, there are three common scams that you need to be aware of, the regional Better Business Bureau warns.
Impostor websites. From fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites, they can look eerily similar to the real thing and are often used to steal personal data. They often request customers pay with cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency, and customer service is unreachable. For romance sites, other red flags are: the relationship moves very fast, you never meet in person, and they ask for money. Block accounts and phone number.
Wrong number scam. Don’t respond to a text message from someone who messaged the wrong number.
Fake florist scam. Look into return policies and check BBB.org for business reviews. Report scams to BBB.org/ScamTracker.