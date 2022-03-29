Attleboro man goes Extra Mile for Jimmy Fund
Attleboro resident Chris Phung was recently presented the Extra Mile award for his participation in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. The walk is a fundraising event for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Phung, who walks in memory of his mother and brother, has been participating for the past 26 years and has raised over $205,000. He is also captain of the A Team, which has raised over $700,000 since it began participating 1996, and he’s a member of the Walk’s Captains’ Circle. “Chris’ enthusiasm, passion, and energy exemplify the unique spirit of this event,” said event director Zack Blackburn.
Drop a line in North Attleboro
North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club’s annual fishing derby for children age 3-15 will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Whiting’s Pond in North Attleboro. Registration will start at 8 a.m. and there will be an awards ceremony at noon. The event will take place rain or shine. Participation in the derby is free and the club will also be providing free beverages and hot dogs. For more information, contact Larry Tilton at ltilton@tilton-assoc.com.
Local theater to perform ‘13 Past Midnight’
This May, Attleboro Community Theatre is presenting Billy St. John’s “13 Past Midnight.” The show is directed by Jeanne Smith with the assistance of Anthony Paola. Performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays, with shows on May 6-8, 13-15, and 20-22. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and military. They can be purchased at attleborocommunitytheatre.net.
Be aware of colorectal cancer
It’s National Colorectal Awareness Month, and Care New England is reminding the public of the importance of screening for colon cancer. About 90 percent of cases and deaths from colon cancer are preventable when caught early, according to the organization. MedStar Health, another health care provider, said the common thinking is for people to wait until they are 51 to be screened, but now doctors are recommending people be screened starting at age 45.