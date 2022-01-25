Foxboro has 3 new police officers
Foxboro Police Department’s newest members, officers Scott Flaherty, Brendan Fayles and Shayne Cossette, were sworn in earlier this month. Flaherty, a Foxboro native, holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and law with a minor in psychology from Suffolk University. He was previously a dispatcher and worked as a reserve police officer and a police officer at Northeastern University and in Seekonk. Flaherty is also a Foxboro High School wrestling coach, a youth wrestling coach and a youth football coach. Fayles grew up in Mansfield and has a criminal justice degree from Bridgewater State University. He previously worked as a reserve police officer in Mansfield and Foxboro and volunteers for Special Olympics and other community events. His father is a Boston police officer. Cossette grew up in Norwood and is a U.S. Army veteran. He served as a combat engineer and a paratrooper and was deployed to Honduras on a humanitarian mission and Iraq, where he assisted in efforts to locate weapon caches and explosives. He also served in Afghanistan in areas where the Taliban were prevalent and conducted ambushes. During that deployment, Cosette was awarded the Purple Heart. After his discharge from the Army, he was a union carpenter for 13 years.
Keep warm with Mansfield library project
Mansfield Public Library has an unusual but timely project on tap for Wednesday. The “take & make project” is a do-it-yourself mini heating pad. Ages 13 and up can participate in what the library describes as a “fun and super useful project” by visiting the library from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Wednesday to pick up the supplies. The kit includes directions, fabric, uncooked rice infused with essential oil, sewing needle and thread. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events. If you don’t register, you can still make the heating pad using your own supplies.
Learn about the Gilded Age
The Preservation Society of Newport County will launch a virtual series on the Gilded Age beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. “Naming an Era: The Gilded Age as Novel and Nom de Guerre” brings together historians and scholars of Mark Twain for a discussion on the origins of the term Gilded Age. It was taken from the Twain and Charles Dudley Warner’s 1873 novel “The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today.” Additional talks will be held Feb. 10 and 24, the latter about international influences that led to the era. All are offered free via Zoom. Register at www.NewportMansions.org.