Donate fall clothing and help children
We’ve all heard of spring cleaning, but what about fall cleaning? This could be the perfect time for you to get rid of your unneeded and gently used items. Savers is hosting their Fall 2021 Clothing Drive, where they will be collecting used clothing, shoes, accessories and linens. For every pound of donated clothes, the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children will receive cash from Savers. Not only are you improving your life by decluttering your house, but you are also improving the lives of children in need. There is no need to fret about social distancing when donating because contact-less drop-off is available. All donations should be brought to 135 County St. from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11, 19, and 25, Oct. 2, 3, 17, and 23. The final-drop off date will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Oct. 30. If you would like contact-less delivery, put your items in your trunk and drive up to the building at Door D (off Prospect Street), pop your trunk and a volunteer will empty your vehicle for you. For more information visit www.councilforchildren.org.
Explore Blackstone River Valley
A cool breeze in the air, scenic fall foliage, and shimmering water is the perfect way to spend a fall day, and exploring the Blackstone Valley is a great way to do it. Blackstone River Expeditions is offering kayak and canoe rentals on the Blackstone River. They depart from Central Falls Landing. You can rent for 45 or 90 minutes and single kayaks (one person), tandem kayaks (two people) and canoes (three people) are available. Note that walk-up rentals are not available, so bookings must be made in advance. Visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/kayak.
Help out Angelcat Haven
Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is hosting its semi-annual deposit can and bottle drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Desco, 36 Bacon Square, Plainville. Drop off any redeemable cans and bottles, and they’re also collecting used ink cartridges. All cans and plastic bottles must be in a plastic bag or glass bottles in the cardboard box they were sold in. Due to social distancing guidelines, the following procedures have been put in place. Pull your car up to the side of the building on Bacon Square and a volunteer will direct you to a spot in the large parking lot adjacent to the building. Only one car will be allowed to unload their donation at a time. Wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance from all involved. Do not drop off any cans at the front of the building and early can drop-off is not being accepted. Check Angelcat’s Facebook page for more details. If you are interested in volunteering for the event or helping to count cans on another day, email nora@angelcathaven.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.