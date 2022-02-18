Get your Girl Scout Cookies!
National Girl Scout Cookie Week runs through Sunday, Feb. 20. In celebration, Girl Scouts of America, along with Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, have launched online ordering for their cookies. It’s intended to avoid the high number of unsold cookie boxes from last year’s season, a result of the closing of many traditional, in-person cookie booths due to the pandemic. If you prefer to buy your cookies in person, the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England keeps a database of local cookie booths, which can be found at gssne.com/findcookies.
Send a valentine to the Norton Public Library
Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but you can still stop by the Norton Public Library to write them a Valentine message! The library is participating in the Love Letters for the Library campaign, along with many other Massachusetts libraries. Letters sent in will be shared with legislators, according to Amanda Viana, the Norton library’s assistant director. “We know every day what we do for people, and having the opportunity to share that with legislators and other people who may not stop by the library every day is really invaluable. It’s a direct line where all they have to say is what they library means to them, and then we send that to legislators,” she says. You can submit your Valentine’s Day message in person or visit lovemasslibraries.com and submit a photo, written, or video message virtually. Submissions are open until Feb. 28.
Get vaccinated at Sturdy Urgent Care in Plainville
Recently, the Sturdy Memorial Urgent Care center in Plainville began offering walk-in COVID vaccinations. It offers the Pfizer vaccine, whether it’s your first, second, or third dose, to ages 12 and up. Although appointments are not necessary they may be scheduled by calling 774-203-2942. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends and Presidents Day.