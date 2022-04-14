March was both lion and lamb
March — the transition month between winter and spring — ended up being warmer than normal, with hardly any snow, Attleboro Water Department records show. While March mirrored February with wild temperature swings, there were more days of unseasonably warm weather, including two record highs set — one topping off at 75 March 18. Weather experts predicted a winter return after spring officially began March 20, and that turned out to be the case, with a weekend freeze — one day bottoming out at 18. The average daily high temperature for March was 51, which easily surpassed the usual 46. The lowest temp was 14. Just 1 inch of snow was recorded by the water department for a month that typically gets about 6 1/2.
Plant donations needed in Mansfield
The Garden Club of Mansfield is seeking donations of plants to sell at its annual sale. Proceeds will go to over 20 gardens around town, as well as funding scholarships, youth activities, speaker presentations, and other “horticultural endeavors,” the club said in a press release. Accepted plants include ground covers, perennials, small shrubs and trees. The club will send a group of diggers to collect donations on site. You do not need to be present for the collection and diggers will wear masks if requested. Contact Allyson at 508-261-8794 or at gcofmansfield@gmail.com for more information about the plant sale or to schedule a donation. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, May 14, in the parking lot of Mansfield Town Hall, 6 Park Row.
Local libraries offer museum passes
At many public libraries in Southeastern Massachusetts, including Norton and Norfolk, you can use your card to check out passes to area museums. Passes provide either free or reduced-price admission. A full list of which area libraries providing passes to museums is available at sailsinc.org/museum-passes-at-libraries. Depending on the library, you may be required to reserve your passes online. Norton advises you to plan ahead around spring and summer vacation weeks as passes go quickly during those times. Spring vacation begins on Friday for many area schools.