Help city vets and the environment
The American Legion in Attleboro is this month’s benefiting nonprofit of Stop & Shop’s Community Bag Program. American Legion Post 312 will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of a $2.50 reusable bag at the Stop & Shop at 469 Pleasant St. The program is aimed at helping the environment as well as a deserving nonprofit.
Taunton museum program Friday
The Old Colony History Museum in Taunton is hosting a number of events, both in person and virtually this month. On the first Friday of the month there will be a video tour with an onsite speaker at a historic site or museum in the Old Colony region. This Friday is a virtual visit to Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum, located in a Civil War-era military base in New Bedford, at 2 p.m. To register visit www.oldcolonyhistorymuseum.org/events/. The tour will later be uploaded to Old Colony History Museum’s YouTube channel.
Learn safety tips in Seekonk
Fire Lt. Kyle Laprade will be giving safety tips during a talk at the Seekonk senior center at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. Part of the talk will include “FILE of Lifes” which provide health information about residents to first responders, and the fire department’s home smoke alarm inspection program. Laprade will also discuss taking down Christmas trees, CO poisoning and overloading circuits with space heaters. There will be time for questions and answers. Preregistration is required by calling 508-336-8772.
Time to take down the Christmas tree
Speaking of Christmas trees, did you know nearly one-third of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January? The National Fire Protection Association strongly encourages everyone to dispose of trees promptly after the holiday season. Real Christmas trees, which continue to dry out and become more flammable over time, are involved in a much larger share of reported Christmas tree fires than artificial trees. From 2015 and 2019, at least 160 house fires began with Christmas trees, resulting in two deaths, 12 injuries and $10 million in property damage.
