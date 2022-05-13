Wrentham library to host ‘mediumship’ demo
Ellen Henry will be giving a “mediumship” demonstration at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fiske Library, 110 Randall Road, Wrentham. The program will last about an hour and there will be an opportunity for audience participation. The library says attendees “raved” about Henry’s last appearance at Fiske. To register for the event, call 508-384-5440 ext. 2 or do so at the circulation desk at the library.
Mansfield on ‘Quiz Show’ Saturday
Here’s a reminder: Mans-field High School will be competing against North Quincy High on Saturday in the semifinal round of GBH’s “High School Quiz Show.” The episode will air at 6 p.m. on GBH 2 or on the High School Quiz Show YouTube channel.
Blood donations badly needed
The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be tight as the pandemic drags on and the summer season is arriving, which typically means fewer donations. “It’s critical that donors take time to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply in the coming months,” Red Cross officials say. Those who donate through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give from May 20-31 will receive a 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet/plasma donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The following drives are being held in the area:
ATTLEBORO — 2 to 7 p.m. May 16, American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123), South Attleboro.
ATTLEBORO — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17, AAA South Attleboro, 405 Washington St., South Attleboro.
REHOBOTH — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 17, Community Covenant Church, 615 Tremont St.
FRANKLIN — 1 to 6 p.m., May 17, the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.{/span}
FOXBORO — 1 to 6 p.m. May 20, Answer is Fitness, 7 Lincoln Road.
Attleboro Library Giving Day a big hit
Attleboro Public Library reports its Library Giving Day fundraiser was a big success. More than $8,000 was raised, surpassing the goal. Funds raised will support library programs which benefit the community, such as summer reading programs for children and providing passes to area parks and museums. This year, the fundraiser benefited from the support of the Torrey Co. and the Reeves Co., which matched donations to the library.
State police crackdown
State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend somewhere in Bristol County. A sobriety checkpoint will be operated during various hours from Friday into Saturday. Police say vehicles will not be chosen arbitrarily.