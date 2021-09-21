Stones rock out for Kraft and friends
It was a night of immense “satisfaction” at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Monday night, if you happened to be among the lucky ones invited. The Rolling Stones played a private show hosted by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. It was the first show the band has done since the death of their longtime drumme, Charlie Watts, regarded as the “backbone” of the group. It was also a tune-up for the 2021 edition of their No Filter Tour. According to published reports, the Stones rocked the exclusive gathering with a string of hits including “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Under My Thumb” and “Jumpin Jack Flash.” The band also performed a private show for Kraft and friends in 2016.
Look for Wrentham pond saga on ‘Chronicle’
Wrentham residents who are working to save a dam and pond adjacent to Lake Pearl, and were featured in a story in Tuesday’s Sun Chronicle, are scheduled to appear Wednesday night on Channel 5’s long-running magazine show “Chronicle.” Joel D’Errico and Bob Pellet will tell the host of the Boston-based program, Ted Reinstein, about the benefits of Eagle Pond and Eagle Dam, including its wildlife and recreational offerings. The dam, which creates the pond, is being considered for replacement or removal. “Chronicle” airs at 7:30 p.m. weeknights.
Farmers market season winding down
The summer farmers market season is drawing to a close, so you should visit while you can. The Attleboro Farmers Market will be open From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30 at O’Connell Field in Capron Park. North Attleboro’s market will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays until Oct. 20 at Veterans Memorial Park in front of town hall. The final Norfolk market will be held on Town Hill, the town common, from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. And the last Mansfield market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in the town hall parking lot.
Parenting Toolbox offered
Project Connect CFCE, a program of the Attleboro Public Schools, is offering an outdoor, eight-week parent education series, the Parenting Toolbox. This program focuses on positive child guidance techniques, communication, temperament, routines, etc., for parents or caregivers. The program is for parents of children from newborns through school age. It’s free and offers refreshments, assistance with transportation (gas cards), and free childcare. The program is made possible through the Children’s Trust. It starts Friday, Sept. 24, at Project Connect, 908 Oak Hill Ave., Attleboro, More info: 508-226-2883.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.