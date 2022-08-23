Thinking ‘Outside the Box,’ artfully
Attleboro has four new works of art. Due to the popularity of the “Think Outside the Box” program, four more electrical boxes have been decorated in the city. The new locations are at North Main and Elizabeth streets, Kevin J Dumas Ten Mile River Walkway, County and Olive streets, and South Main and Maple streets. And there are plans for four more. “These electrical boxes display the talent of artists who love/and or work in Attleboro,” organizers said on Instagram. To learn more about the artists, when nearby scan the QR code. The program is sponsored in part by the Attleboro Arts Museum, Veterans Department, DPW and others.
Rehoboth upholds Francis Farm tradition
The Town of Rehoboth Events Committee held the First Annual Clambake at the historic Francis Farm town campus Saturday, and it was a blast from the past. The town last year acquired the site, which for decades hosted popular outings including clambakes. The events committeehas decided to continue the tradition every year and show residents the campus and town buildings there, including the senior center. Saturday’s event also featured live acoustic music from Bill Maiorano and Band, and games. Ralph Arguin and the recreation committee provided cornhole toss and bocce lessons.
Concerts continue at Capron Park
The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concerts in the Park series continues Thursday nights at 6:30 at the Newell Shelter in Capron Park. Vinyl Frontier will be playing this Thursday and Grayson Ty the following Thursday, Sept. 1. There is also a concert scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 by the Neo-Retro Band by the white gazebo, part of a “Picnic in the Park” featuring food trucks.
Holiday fair season is coming
Holiday fair season is coming to the Attleboro area, and The Sun Chronicle will again be running its listing of fairs, bazaars and suppers put on by area churches and other non-profits. We will again be working with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, so if you are not on the list AAIC compiles and want to be on ours, send details of your event to kross@thesunchronicle.com. Include the name of the event, place, times, and any pertinent details of what visitors can expect. Items are subject to editing. Please submit by Aug. 29. We’ll publish the list sometime in September.
Blessing the students in North
An in-person prayer for children before they return to school is slated for this weekend. The John Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church at 32 Broad St. in North Attleboro is holding a “Blessing the Children” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the church lawn. Bring your child to receive a blessing for the school year. Those of any faith or no faith are welcome, and children don’t have to attend school. Babies are even welcome, the Rev. Robin Woods-Barrant, pastor, says.