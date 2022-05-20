Cleanup at Attleboro cemetery Saturday
Friends of the Ten Mile and Bucklin Brook will be holding their annual cleanup and flag replacement Saturday at Dodge Cemetery on South Main Street, Attleboro. The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to last about 90 minutes. Participants will meet at the corner of South Main Street and Fisher Avenue. You are encouraged to bring equipment, such as loppers, small shovels and rakes, and to wear long pants and sleeves. “We continue to make improvements to this historic spot on the river and your help is greatly appreciated,” said Ben Cote, a Friends member.
Ukulele ensemble to play in Norfolk
The Unlikely Strummers, an area ukulele ensemble, will be performing from 6:30 to 7 p.m. May 26 at the Norfolk Public Library, 2 Liberty Lane, to benefit Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton. The concert is part of a series of “Goin’ to the Dogs” concerts to benefit area organizations that rescue and rehabilitate animals. Up-to-date information on upcoming concerts can be found at the group’s Facebook page under its name. The May 26 concert will also be available to watch live through the group’s Facebook. Attendance is free, however you are encouraged to make a donation to the Baypath Humane Society by going to baypathhumane.org. Donations can also be made at the event. Also at the event, a raffle will be held for several stuffed animals modeled on real rescue animals.
Dine in the dark for a good cause
The South Attleboro Lions Club is holding a “Dinner in the Dark” event from 6 to 10 p.m. May 26 at the German American Cultural Society of Rhode Island, 78 Carter Ave., Pawtucket. There will be a full, low-lighting meal with appetizers, a main course, a dessert table and beverages provided. After the dinner there will be raffles. All proceeds will benefit Lions charities such as the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Fund. Tickets cost $35 and should be purchased in advance as there is limited availability, according to the club. They can be purchased by contacting Tom Heelan at 774-991-2782. “Come enjoy the ambiance of low lighting and conversation,” said Jesse Armell, a member of the South Attleboro Lions Club, on Facebook. Armell added that individuals who are visually impaired are especially encouraged to attend.