Gary Mirliss cause goes on
The 18th annual Gary Mirliss Memorial Blood Drive and Bone Marrow Registry was held last month at Lake Pearl Luciano’s in Wrentham, attracting many donors despite new coronavirus restrictions. But it’s not too late to donate. Organizers say they’ve received numerous inquiries from people who want to do so, and have arranged to accommodate them at the Kraft Family Donor Center this month. Visit blooddonor@partners.org or call 617-632-3206. Donors are asked to inform the front desk in the center that they are donating in memory of Mirliss, a Norfolk resident who was known for helping others. He died of leukemia in 2001. The Donor Center is on the first floor of the Jimmy Fund Building, 35 Binney St., Boston. When you donate, email GM.memorial.drive@gmail.com so that it is counted in memory of Mirliss. The drive supports cancer patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital Boston.
Congrats to Norfolk’s newest sergeant
Glen Eykel was recently promoted to sergeant in the Norfolk Police Department. He began his career in Norfolk as a part-time dispatcher in 1988 and became a full-time dispatcher and reserve police officer in 1990. He became a full-time officer in 1994. During his 33-year career, Eykel has served as a detective, evidence officer, court prosecutor, firearms instructor and use-of force-instructor. He has also been a member of the regional METRO-LEC SWAT team since its inception in the mid-1990s. During his career, Eykel has received numerous awards and commendations, including being named Mothers Against Drunk Driving Officer of the Year on several occasions.
Habitat for Humanity to hold Zoom orientations
Old Colony Habitat for Humanity, which builds affordable homes in the Attleboro area, is hosting its first 2022 Zoom orientation Saturday. During the 1 1/2-hour session, organization representatives will talk about Habitat’s history, the work it does and upcoming projects. Among the communities it serves are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk, Rehoboth, and Franklin. You can choose one of two sessions: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Go to the Volunteer tab at https://oldcolonyhabitat.org.