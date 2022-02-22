Celebrate ‘Twosday’
This is no normal Tuesday. According to a recent internet trend, it’s actually a “Twosday” — as in the date 2/22/22 and the fact it falls on the second day of the week. Some in Massachusetts already have plans to celebrate this special day in style. For example, Seekonk Public Library will hold a display in the Children’s Room of duo-themed books and welcome all to stop by to celebrate the day.
New equipment at area YMCAs
The Franklin and North Attleboro branches of the Hockomock YMCA recently received new fitness equipment and have been installing it over the last few days. Known as selectorized strength equipment, it had already been installed at the Foxboro YMCA two years ago. Ryan Duguay, senior director of Membership and Wellness at the North Attleboro branch, explained in a video posted to Instagram that they will be offering free fitness orientations to help people learn how to use the new equipment. Further information can be found on Facebook, @HockomockAreaYMCA, or on Instagram, @hockomockymca.
Foxboro firefighter retires after 43 years
Foxboro firefighter Timothy Cotter retired last week after a 43-year long career working at the Foxboro Fire Station. “Timmy was a really good guy, very reliable, very funny, very consistent and always upbeat,” said Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, adding that as well as being a familiar face around town, he always helped within the station at the retiree dinner. “He was a cook,” Kelleher said, and “he used to cook at Christmas dinner for retirees.” Fellow firefighters, including Kelleher and Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley, gathered with Cotter at the station on his final day, wishing him luck for his retirement.