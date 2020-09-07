It may be September but the farmers markets go on
Attleboro area’s two farmers markets will continue to be held on Saturdays into the fall. Attleboro Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 24 at O’Connell Field in Capron Park. Because of social distancing, the market is a scaled down version of past years, fewer vendors with no music or events and no dogs allowed. Visit attleborofarmersmarket.com. And a farmers market in Mansfield, organized by Flint Farm with about a dozen vendors, runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 26 in the parking lot near the town common in front of town hall. Social distancing and masks are being adhered to.
A quiet Labor Day weekend in Wrentham
It just wasn’t the same in Wrentham this Labor Day holiday weekend with no Wrentham Day and its accompanying Wrentham Wroad Wrace that usually mark the unofficial end of summer. The popular events were canceled this year along with so many other events because of the pandemic.
Openings on state boards, commissions
Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has announced it is looking for candidates to fill three state board and commission positions, one on the State Ethics Commission and two on the Cannabis Control Commission. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Sept. 8, for the cannabis control commission and Friday, Sept. 11, for the ethics commission. Visit www.mass.gov/orgs/office-of-attorney-general-maura-healey.
Arc 5K going virtual
The Arc of Bristol County is holding its annual Arc Strong: Achieving Dreams 5K Run Walk & Roll but it will be a virtual event this year because of the pandemic. The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 online. To register and for more information, visit www.arcnbc.org. The Arc of Bristol County has an office off Park Street in Attleboro and serves children and adults with challenges in the county and Rhode Island.
Blood is needed
The Red Cross is reminding area residents that blood supplies need to be kept up as we head into winter. The pandemic has proved especially tough on supplies. Do your part today by visiting the Attleboro YMCA at 63 North Main St. where a blood drive is being held today, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Preregister by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
— Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 63 North Main St.
