Recycling dos and don’ts
The City of Attleboro has offered the following recycling tips for the holidays.
Cardboard: Recycle all cardboard boxes. For curbside collection, place cardboard in green recycling toter. Cardboard may also be taken to the cardboard drop-off site at the Recycling Center, 29 Pond Street North. Regular hours are 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Jan. 1.
Gift boxes and wrapping paper: Gift boxes can be placed in the recycling toter. Gift wrap, ribbons, twine, and bows are no longer recyclable.
Holiday cards and calendars: Are recyclable.
Metal/appliances/computers/electronics: Call 508-822-1579 to schedule a curbside collection. Televisions require a sticker from the Health Department for drop-off or curbside pickup.
For more information, contact Jessica in the Attleboro Health Department at 508-223-2222, ext. 3245, or email rubbishcollection@cityofattleboro.us.
Start the new year with a hike
The public is invited to a First Day Hike with Friends of the Ten Mile and Bucklin Brook on Saturday, New Year’s Day. “Start 2022 off healthy by ... roaming the woods along Falls Pond in North Attleboro,” Friends member Ben Cote says. “We will meet at the end of Wild Acre Road and will hike the Martin Preserve. The trail can be wet in places and it’s winter, so please plan accordingly and dress for conditions. The trail will offer views of Falls Pond as well as the smaller and more secluded Black Pond, and we will visit the ruins of the Millstone Restaurant which burned long ago. The hike is easy and should be about 2 miles.”
Bring in the new year family style
Looking for a safe way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with the kids? The Providence Children’s Museum has activity kits to make a mini ball drop, confetti shooter, and memory box for your own at-home celebration. Each kit comes with mini disco ball, embroidery thread, string of fairy lights, rainbow tissue paper, two 8.4 oz mini bottles of sparkling cider and a Try-It Card. Pickup is Thursday. The museum also has its annual New Year’s Eve Day celebration at noon. The event includes parades, a ball drop, and Rock-a-Baby. The museum has extended hours this school vacation week: 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.providencechildrensmuseum.org.
City Lions collecting items
The Lions in Attleboro collect redeemable bottles and cans, can tabs, eyeglasses (including sunglasses) and hearing aids. For pickup or to drop off, call Annmarie at 508-223-6039 or Monique at 508-431-0282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.