Wrentham bids adieu to Sgt. ‘Smitty’
Sgt. Jeffrey Smith, also known as “Smitty,” is retiring from the Wrentham Police Department after 28 years. Smith began his law enforcement career as a military police officer with the U.S. Marine Corps where he served from 1983 to 1987. He worked part-time with Plainville police in 1989 before landing a full-time position in 1994 in Wrentham. He was a DARE officer and a coach, volunteering with a variety of town teams. Former chiefs and select board members commended Smith for heroic actions, felony arrests and “a job well done,” Police Chief Bill McGrath said. Smith also received numerous letters of thanks from people from all walks of life, from senior citizens praising Smith for changing a tire to parents whose addicted child was treated with compassion and understanding. “Hats off to a career filled with great accomplishments, dedication to duty and doing the right thing,” McGrath said.
Support local group by eating globally
The Literacy Center, a nonprofit group based in Attleboro that provides education services to adults, is holding its ninth International Tasting event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. The event is returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus. More than a dozen restaurants, bakeries, personal chefs and beverage vendors have signed up. Attendees will be able to sample cuisine from countries across the world, including India, the Middle East and Cuba. There will also be a raffle, auction and games, as well as a performance from the area ukulele group, the Unlikely Strummers. The event will be held outdoors at Five Bridge Inn, 152 Pine St., Rehoboth. Tickets are required and can be purchased for $25 at internationaltasting.org. A full list of participating businesses can also be found at the event website. All proceeds will support programs provided by the Literacy Center.
April showers, indeed
April was a rainy month with few very warm days, Attleboro Water Department records show. Just about every day for the first three weeks had measurable rain, helping April live up to its reputation as a wet month. Only one day posted more than 1 inch, though. Rainfall overall totaled 3.2 inches, less than the usual 4 inches or so. The average daily high temperature was 59, which is close to normal, with the highest temp 69. The average daily low temperature was 40, which is also near the norm. The lowest temp was 29 near the start of April — one of three days of freezing or below.