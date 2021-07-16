Patriot backs Big Brothers Big Sisters
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne appreciates the importance of mentors. “It is so important to have a role model in your life who can help to explain right from wrong, offer resources you otherwise may not have access to and get you down the right path so that you can get to where you want to be,” he says. Bourne received mentoring from role models such as his father, uncle and high school football coach. He says he got involved with the wrong crowd, but his mentors helped set him on the right path towards his goal of becoming a professional football player. Now, Bourne is paying it forward by joining the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts. As an honorary board member, he’ll be engaging in mentoring matches, referred to as “Bigs and Littles,” throughout the year. Bourne has already made an impact by participating in the organization’s 46th annual Golf Classic. The event raised nearly $1 million that will go to supporting year-round, one-to-one youth mentoring programs.
Lake Pearl in Wrentham closed this Tuesday
If you’re planning to go to Lake Pearl in Wrentham on Tuesday, July 20, make other plans. The lake is scheduled to be chemically treated for nuisance and invasive aquatic vegetation that day. That means it will be closed for all water uses, including swimming, fishing and boating. The good news is Lake Pearl will only be closed one day for the treatment.
Free concert in North Attleboro
Good music and warm summer air can brighten up any drowsy night. If you want to brighten up your night, come watch Michelle Cruz perform for free Tuesday, July 20, in the gazebo at Veterans Park in North Attleboro. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, it will be held Thursday night. A singer-songwriter, Cruz blends jazz, folk, and rock into her music.
Red Cross needs blood
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage across the country. Blood and platelet donors are needed now to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products through the summer. As a thank you, donors who come to give through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following drives are being held in the area:
Foxboro — Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St.
South Attleboro — Tuesday, July 20, 2 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123).
Franklin — Thursday, July 22, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
