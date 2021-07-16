FILE — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The Patriots have agreed to terms on a new three-year, $22.5 million contract with free agent receiver Kendrick Bourne. His agent, Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports, says the new deal is for three years and could be worth as much as $22.5 million. New contracts can’t officially be signed until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)