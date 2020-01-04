Longtime Attleboro resident and former local attorney Francis J. Gillan III retired as an FBI Supervisory Special Agent recently after 21 years of service. Shown in the photo is former Attleboro Veterans' Agent and retired Army Lt. Col. Carl J. Bradshaw, left, presenting Gillan the U.S. Flag flown over the U.S. Capitol at the request of Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III during his retirement ceremony at the FBI Academy Nov. 21. Gillan's father Francis J. Gillan II was a former president of the city council. Incidentally, Bradshaw is the veterans agent in the Blackstone Valley. "I'm enjoying serving as the Blackstone Valley Veterans Director. With a house, family, and friends in Attleboro, I find myself there quite often," Bradshaw wrote The Sun Chronicle.
Flu shots still available in city
Flu activity continues to increase and is widespread in many areas, but Attleboro health officials say it is not too late to receive your annual flu vaccination. Other measures, they add, such as good hand washing, proper cough etiquette and staying home when ill, are also crucial in preventing disease spread. The Attleboro Health Department is offering a flu clinic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St. This clinic is for those 6 months and older. Flu vaccine may still be available across the state at other locations, including health care provider offices, pharmacies, etc. A list of flu vaccine availability based on zip code can be found at https://vaccinefinder.org/. Any one receiving the flu vaccine for the first time will be asked to stay for observation for 10 to 15 minutes. To help clinic staff, wear loose clothing or short sleeves to provide easy access to your upper arm. Questions: call Attleboro nurse Jacquie O’Brien at 508-223-2222, Ext. 3244.
Attleboro parking ban
A reminder Attleboro has a winter parking ban that began Dec. 1. No parking is allowed on public roads from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. until March 31.
Get a high school diploma or upgrade skills
Don't have a high school diploma or do your skills need upgrading for employment, training or college? Bristol Community College Attleboro campus at 11 Field Road offers free General Educational Development test (GED) and High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) preparation days and evenings. Text 508-639-0014 or call 774-357-3769.
Tri-County student restaurant
The restaurant run by Culinary Arts students at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, Gerry's Place, is opens to the public. There is also a pastry case display. The restaurant is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The restaurant is closed any half school days and no school days. Reservations are suggested at 508-528-5400.
HAVE A TIP for Along the Way? E-mail us at news@thesunchronicle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.