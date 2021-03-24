Radio host donates socks and more
Elaine LaRoche, Saturday morning radio host at WARA 1320, recently donated 250 pairs of Bombas socks to New Hope and three other organizations that operate domestic violence shelters in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, in addition to $250 in personal care products. LaRoche made the donation after interviewing Mike Capozzoli, a former Medway man who created Just A Penny Please, a nonprofit Arizona-based organization that operates pet-friendly safe houses for children of domestic and sexual abuse. She became an East Coast Ambassador for the organization after interviewing him about his walk from Arizona to Fenway Park to raise awareness and funds to build a similar shelter in his home state of Massachusetts. Any organization interested in receiving a donation of socks can contact LaRoche by email at HelpingNewEngland508@gmail.com.
Easter Bunny will parade through Norton
The Norton Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Spring Bunny Ride through Norton Saturday, March 27. The rain date is Sunday. The parade is scheduled to kick off at noon, with Norton fire and police personnel escorting the bunny through town. The route starts at Solmonese School and runs along Route 123 East to South Washington Street, right onto Plain Street, right on Pine Street, and ending at the Norton Fire Station.
An alternative egg hunt
On Saturday, the Foxboro Jaycees will hold an alternative version of their longtime annual Easter egg hunt. An Easter egg scavenger hunt is taking place between 9 a.m. and noon throughout town. Youngsters can make a team and follow clues to find eggs at each of 10 stops. All eggs are visible from vehicles and should be left alone. Take a photo of each. The Easter Bunny will be at the last location for pictures and will also hand out some filled Easter eggs. Print the clues page at www.foxborojaycees.org. If you have trouble solving the clues, call 774-266-3140 during the event.
Red Cross offering T-shirts
March is Red Cross Month, and the organization is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of its lifesaving mission, all who come to give through March 26 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Make your appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following drives are being held in the area:
Wrentham -- Monday, March 29, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St.
Attleboro -- Tuesday, March 30, 2 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123), South Attleboro.
Foxboro -- Tuesday, March 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St.
South Easton -- Tuesday, March 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase St.
Franklin -- Wednesday, March 31, 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.