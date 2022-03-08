New display at Plainville museum
Thanks in part to a grant received from the Plainville Cultural Council, the Plainville Historical Commission was able to buy a new display tool made with iC4K interactive technology. The tool can be used for presentations, scrolling through and enhancing photos, and playing videos. It was designed by Almont Green, who runs Almont Studios in Medway. Museum officials say they are eager for patrons to try the device and thank Almont for bringing it to Plainville. You can check out this new display tool, along with the rest of the museum’s collection, at its location at 136 South St.
Hockomock YMCA collecting food, other items
The Hockomock Area YMCA is collecting donations for its Food Access Program, created in response to the pandemic and growing food insecurity. The organization suggests donations such as hearty, low-sodium soups, canned fruit and vegetables, oatmeal, and baby products, including food, diapers and wipes. If you donate to this program by March 18, you can enter a raffle for a personal training session and nutrition consultation from the Hockomock Area YMCA. A complete list of suggested donations can be found on Instagram, @hockomockymca, and for in-depth information about the Food Access Program, visit hockymca.org/food-access. Donations can be dropped off at the Franklin, Foxboro or North Attleboro Y branches, or contact the YMCA at 508-643-5277 or foodaccess@ymca.org to schedule a pick-up for larger donations.
Japanese entrepreneur comes to Wheaton
Monday marked the beginning of a series of lectures and workshops at Wheaton College given by Kana Hattori, an interpretive guide, certified lecturer on the Urasenke Tea Ceremony, and the owner of the company Mindfulness Journeys Japan. The lectures will focus on traditional Japanese culture, including topics such as tea ceremonies and the kimono. Hattori will also discuss her experience and work as a Japanese female social entrepreneur. “The seminar is an opportunity for students to introduce mindfulness into their lives and also gain deeper insight into the American and Japanese ways of thinking as a cross-cultural study,” said Pabel Delgado, a social entrepreneur in residence at Wheaton who helped organize the event.