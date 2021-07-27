Patriot drives pace car for NASCAR race
Patriots punt returner and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, 24, put down the football for a day to drive the pace car at a July 18 NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 was the 50th NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. Olszewski is the sixth member of the New England Patriots player to drive the pace car, his predecessors being Patrick Chung, Josh McDaniels, Matt Light, Rob Ninkovich and Julian Edelman. “This is a dream come true. My brother and I grew up watching NASCAR with our dad, and I’m still a huge fan today. I can’t believe I get to lead the field to the green flag at ‘The Magic Mile,’” Olszewski says.
HopeHealth again offers Camp BraveHeart
HopeHealth is helping grieving Massachusetts and Rhode Island young people through its 15th annual summer support initiative, Camp BraveHeart. Children ages 4 to 17 can participate in activities such as art therapy, drum circles, interactive animal programs, and a remembrance ceremony. A Zoom session will be offered Monday, July 26, and Tuesday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the in-person session is Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleboro. The camp is free thanks to HopeHealth philanthropic donors. The in-person session is limited to 50 campers due to the pandemic and is fully booked, but if you would still like to register in hopes of a spot opening up, do so at www.hopehealthco.org/campbraveheartregistration.
Which states are most Olympian?
With the Olympics now in full swing, pandemic challenges aside, the employees at betonline.ag decided to put together a set of statistics showcasing how many Olympians the United States sent to the Olympic Games in Tokyo and what states they were from. Forty-six states sent a total of about 600 athletes to the games. California topped them all by sending 100 of them, but the top 10 states per capita — or Olympians per 500,000 residents — are Hawaii, Colorado, Vermont, Nevada, Massachusetts, California, Montana, Alaska, Florida and Indiana.
