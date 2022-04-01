Norton police selling autism patches
Saturday is World Autism Awareness Day, and the Norton Police Department will be selling patches in observation. The patches were made by Talia Briggs, a student at Norton Middle School. Briggs was chosen to design the patch as part of the department’s district-wide “Norton Police Autism Patch Project” that began last year. Patches can be purchased for $10 at the front desk of the police station, 82 East Main St., or online at secure.qgiv.com/event/nortonpolice/store. Proceeds will be donated to the Doug Flutie Foundation, which provides support for those affected by autism.
Council for Children holding clothes drive
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, a non-profit organization that provides programs for local children and families, is holding a clothes drive over the next few months. Bring your donations to their location, 135 County St., Attleboro, and they will donate the clothing to Savers as a way of raising funds for their organization. They will be collecting donations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 2, 16, May 1, 7, 15, 21, and June 4, 12. There will also be a final collection day from 8 to 10 a.m. on June 18. Contactless drop-off options are available.
Recycle electronics at Attleboro Falls church Saturday
Central Congregational Church, 109 Commonwealth Ave., Attleboro Falls, is holding an electronics recycling day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Get rid of unused, broken and unwanted electronic and metal items for various fees, payable by cash or check. Accepted are TVs, radios, computers, laptops, cellphones, camera and AV equipment, large and small household appliances, and more, but no propane tanks. For a list of item costs, email centralucc@verizon.net.
New Mansfield library delivery services
The Mansfield Public Library on Friday begins its new program of delivery services to individuals who are homebound due to illness or injury. The service is free and based on the availability of staff to deliver materials to participants’ houses. The loan period is four weeks. For more information about the program, contact library director Catherine Coyne at 508-261-7380 or email ccoyne@sailsinc.org.