Election Mail website launched
As part of its effort to ensure voters and election officials have the information they need to use the U.S. mail for voting in the Nov. 3 election, the Postal Service has launched a new Election Mail website:usps.com/votinginfo
. The site provides links to federal election resources as well as to state-specific ones. The Postal Service recommends voters request ballots no later than 15 days prior to the election and mail them at least one week prior to their states’ due dates.
You can still be counted
Massachusetts residents who have not already responded to the 2020 U.S. Census may have received a second Census form in the mail or could soon be getting one, according to Secretary of State William F. Galvin. With counting expected to come to an end by the end of October, the Census Bureau is conducting a second mailing of paper census forms to non-responding households in undercounted areas around the country. “An undercount in your neighborhood will mean your community will be shortchanged in federal funding for the next 10 years,” said Galvin, who serves as the 2020 Census Liaison for Massachusetts. Residents who have not been counted may respond at www.my2020census.gov, at 1-844-330-2020, or by completing a paper form by mail. Door-to-door Census takers will continue to visit non-responding homes this month.
Charity pig roast set in Attleboro
The South Attleboro Lions Club is hosting a drive-thru charity pig roast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, rain or shine, at the Newell Shelter at Capron Park in Attleboro. The cost is $30 and the meal includes pulled pork, BBQ chicken, Cowboy Baked Beans, mac & cheese, cole slaw and a chunk of fresh-baked corn bread. Tickets are limited; call Tom Heelan at 774-991 2782. Payment can be made by cash, check or credit card. Lions charities help many causes, including food pantries and especially the Carroll Center for the Blind and Mass Lions Eye Research Fund.
Let the kids dance
A popular children’s program, “Dance with Me Outside,” has been extended through Friday, Nov. 6 at the Cumberland Public Library. Children ages 4 months to 4 years, along with a participating adult, are invited to sing and dance with music and an instructor at 10:30 a.m. Fridays outside the library. Bring a blanket, and everyone over 2 must wear a mask. For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org, contact the Children’s Room at 508-333-2552, ext. 3, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
Light a candle
People all over the world are invited to join parents and families lighting a candle for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day at 7 p.m. Thursday.
