Winslow Farm installs new security system
in Norton recently installed a security system throughout its grounds at a cost of several thousand dollars. “Since the awful
theft of our little goat, Blossom
, it was necessary to install a system to prevent any such event in the future,” the sanctuary said. “Sadly, our little Blossom has still never been returned. We hope that whoever stole her will one day find it in their heart to bring her back home where she is missed so much.” The 4-year-old goat was stolen from the sanctuary last October and a reward of $10,000 was offered to no avail.
Lions Club project needs volunteers
The South Attleboro Lions Club is looking for the public’s help for a community service project: repairing and painting the pond fence at Lees Pond Park. The work will be done the next two Saturdays, starting at 8 a.m., at the intersection of Route I and Allen Avenue. “We will be replacing several of the posts and shoring up many others as well as replacing sections of worn-out fencing,” club member Walter Thibodeau said. “As part of this project we will be painting the fence in its entirety. Now that’s a lot of work as the fence in question is about 1000 feet long! We have or would like to reach out to as many groups as we can to make this a true community project.” The plan is to do the repair/prep work this Saturday and complete the painting next Saturday. Coffee, juice and lunch will be provided. Contact Joe Gallagher by phone/text at 508-223-6748 or by email at joeg02703@yahoo.com.
Norfolk art show online
The Norfolk Cultural Council‘s annual Juried Art Show is now online for viewing. The show was virtual this year and showcases the work of artists from Norfolk and surrounding communities. There were 90 submissions. The show is viewable until July 1 through the NCC web page at www.norfolk.ma.us, and is also accessible on Norfolk Community Television at https://norfolkcable.com/.
Arborist army will beautify Ames Estate
The Trustees of Reservations and the Massachusetts Arborists Association (MAA) are holding an Arbor Day event Friday at the Governor Oliver Ames Estate in Easton. Hundreds of MAA arborists are donating their time and expertise to prune, clear, and care for the trees on the property. The work is valued at $250,000. Each April, the MAA celebrates a statewide volunteer day with its Arbor Day of Service, giving tree care professionals a chance to make a direct impact in their local communities while drawing attention to the importance of proper tree care and tree planting. This year, the MAA has chosen the trees at the 36-acre Ames Estate. The property will be closed to the public Friday. The Ames family earned national renown through a shovel manufacturing company that supplied tools for the Civil War and the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Oliver Ames served as Massachusetts’ 35th governor in the late 1880s.
