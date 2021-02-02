Brown says he’s ‘kind of disgusted with politics’
While former U.S. senator and ex-Wrentham resident Scott Brown is not openly criticizing his former boss, Donald Trump, he is saying he’s “kind of disgusted with politics” these days and calling the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol "outrageous and disgusting.” That's from State House News Service's Matt Murphy. Brown has returned to America after four years as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand, which has a highly popular female prime minister and is far, far away from the partisan politics, racial protests and other problems in this country. There had been a terrorist attack and volcanic eruption in New Zealand, but the coronavirus is well under control. Brown also served as ambassador to Samoa. He is the new dean of New England Law Boston, a private law school.
Shovel for the mail
Area residents are reminded to shovel thoroughly so postal carriers can reach your mailbox. While it takes more than a few flakes to deter letter carriers from making their appointed rounds, "if they cannot reach your mailbox, they cannot deliver your mail,” said Leroy Middleton, Postmaster of Boston. “The Postal Service treats safety and service with equal priority.” Salting and rubber-backed mats help, and if there’s a warm spell, and the melting snow puddles, a quick freeze can make a sidewalk slick again, Middleton added. Residents who receive delivery to roadside mailboxes also must keep access to and from it clear of snow or any other obstacles, such as trash cans and other vehicles.
Donations sought for Norfolk vets gardens
The Garden Club of Norfolk is looking for donations to renovate the Lower Veterans Memorial Gardens at the Norfolk Town Cemetery. The goal is to raise $4,400. Donations can be made online in memory of a loved one or in honor of someone who served the country. Go to www.gardenclubofnorfolkma.com/shop. In September, the garden club received a $750 Civic Development Grant from the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts for renovating the veterans gardens. They're located in the veterans section of the historic 1745 cemetery at Main and Seekonk streets. The club hopes to build a native plant garden in memory of those who served our country, with low-maintenance native shrubs, grasses, and perennials. Purchase of plant materials and all work will be performed by club members. The club has also received support from local partners, including the DPW, American Legion Post 335, and historical commission. Once the club reaches its goal, it hopes to begin planting this spring.
