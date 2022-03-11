Time to change alarm batteries
As we spring ahead with daylight savings time Saturday night, remember to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, says State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “Working smoke and CO alarms are crucial home safety tools,” Ostroskey said. “Unless you have newer alarms with 10-year sealed batteries, this is a good time to replace the alkaline batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms or replace the entire device.” Smoke alarms are usually good for 10 years, CO detectors, 5 to 7 years. The State Fire Code requires smoke alarms in older one- and two-family homes to be photoelectric and have 10-year, sealed, non-replaceable, non-rechargeable batteries. “Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the United States,” Ostroskey said. “Working CO alarms are the only way to detect this invisible killer.” Officials also advise to check parents’ or older neighbors’ alarms. Seniors who need help testing, maintaining or replacing alarms should contact their local fire department or senior center for assistance.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner for charity
Friday is the final day to purchase tickets for Little Sisters of the Poor’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner. The dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at The Old Grist Mill Tavern, 390 Fall River Ave., Seekonk. All proceeds from the dinner will benefit Little Sisters, a charitable organization that helps elderly people in need. Tickets cost $17 for adults and $7.50 for children under 12, and can be purchased online by following the link on littlesistersofthepoorpawtucket.org.
Help Ukraine locally and beyond
Cardi’s Furniture will be collecting humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine on Saturday, March 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their South Attleboro, Swansea and West Warwick locations. All supplies collected will be sent in containers directly to Lviv, Ukraine via Krakow, Poland, according to the Cardi’s website. Items needed include clothing, underwear, socks, footwear, towels, blankets, sleeping bags, diapers, wet wipes, personal hygiene items, first aid items, non-perishable food, paper plates, plastic, silverware, toilet paper, paper towels, pet food and pet supplies. For more information, including how best to package donations or to make a monetary donation, visit cardis.com/pages/humanitarian-aid-for-ukraine
Mansfield High to compete in quiz show on WGBH
Mansfield High School will be competing against Westford Academy this Saturday in WGBH-TV’s “High School Quiz Show.” The cademic game show pits high school teams against each other in categories such as math, science, literature and current events. This is the third year Mansfield High students have qualified for the tournament bracket. The episode will air at 6 p.m. on GBH 2 and will also be available on the High School Quiz Show YouTube channel.