Raising money for the felines
Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is selling tickets for its 50/50 raffle and homemade catnip mats and toys from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday and again on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 36 Bacon Square, Plainville. Many of the group’s fundraisers for pet food and veterinarian care have been cancelled because of the pandemic, and the group has over 50 cats and kittens in its care and have been contacted to take in many more. Only 100 tickets will be sold for the Cat Scratch Raffle and one winner will win $1,000. The cost of a ticket is $20. The winner will be drawn Dec. 20. Also purchase tickets at www.facebook.com/events/2666857703630586
Free family photos at Patriot Place
Visitors to Patriot Place in Foxboro will be able to get free family portraits overlooking Gillette Stadium taken weekends in December. This opportunity will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday abnd again on Dec. 19, Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. Register at www.patriot-place.com/capture-joy/ for a five-minute photo session by local photographers. Photos will be available online for a free download following the photo sessions. Patriot Place also encourages visitors to bring a new or gently used coat or hat/glove set to donate to Cradles to Crayons, an organization that provides families in need with winter essentials.
Donate toys through Dec. 19 in Norton
The Norton Police Department is assisting with the Holiday Toy Drive from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Yelle School off Route 123. Can’t make it? New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Norton High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 19. The toy drive is sponsored by the Norton High School Math Honor Society and the Norton Police Department.
