Survey says: Patriots are sore losers
The New England Patriots take losing hard. In a recent survey, the local team ranks second on a list of the sorest losers in the NFL. And their coach, Bill Belichick, is at the top of the list for coaches. “When all you do is win win win no matter what, it’s hard to accept the inevitable loss,” said US Bets, a gambling site that conducted the survey. Topping the list of sore-loser teams is the Dallas Cowboys, who while they’ve won five of eight Super Bowls they have appeared in, haven’t been to the big game since 1996. The Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers follow the Patriots. Just-retired Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in seventh place but Brady took top honors among quarterbacks for taking losing the hardest. The happiest fans after a loss are the Indianapolis Colts, the survey found, and Pats quarterback Mac Jones placed 10th among quarterbacks. “Fans of the team with the most Super Bowl appearances are likely to be anguished when the Pats don’t leave the field with a W, even though the Brady-Belichick era is over,” US Bets said. The survey also found a quarter of fans admit to getting physically upset after a loss.
‘Daddy Daze’ will return
Readers, we’ve heard you. And we’ve heard that you’d like “Daddy Daze” to stay on our daily comics page. After a short break due to production issues, “Daddy Daze” by John Kovaleski, which features the relationship between a single father and the son he is raising, will return to the daily page on Monday, Feb. 7. We previously said goodbye to this comic strip in favor of adding “Baby Blues,” a strip by Rick Kirkman and Jerry Scott, to our daily page as it was already featured in our weekend comics section. Since we’re keeping both of these comics, we have to say farewell to one, and it will be “Dark Side of the Horse” by Samson. You can send your feedback on this change to Managing Editor Jessica Zandan at jzandan@thesunchronicle.com.
Celebrate Sam’s ‘Hoppy Life’
The Progeria Research Foundation is hosting a fundraiser Thursday in memory of Sam Berns, the Foxboro resident who died in 2014 of the rapid-aging disease progeria. He was 17. Wormtown Brewery at Patriot Place will be hosting a craft beer release party for Sam’s Hoppy Life from 6 to 10 p.m. RSVP with an image of your vaccination card, including booster shot, to info@progeriaresearch.org, or text the image to 617-620-8251. Berns’ father, Scott, a physician, is a co-founder of the Progeria Research Foundation.