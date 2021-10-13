Thanks for your service, sergeant
Foxboro police Sgt. Timothy O’Leary, the longest serving member on the department, has called it a career after 34 years. Earlier this month, O’Leary, a third-generation police officer, worked his last shift. His father, Timothy, was a Massachusetts State Police lieutenant and his grandfather, Joseph, was a Brockton police officer. A 1985 graduate of Foxboro High School, O’Leary began his career a reserve police officer in 1986. In 1987, he became dispatcher and then was hired as a full-time officer attending the 10th Municipal Police Academy. During his career, he has served as a field training officer, DARE officer, school resource officer and detective.
Styling for a good cause
Throughout this month, Attleboro-based New Hope Inc. is selling apparel to spread awareness and raise funds to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The design above was created by a staff member. To order, go to www.bonfire.com/october-is-domestic-violence-awareness-month/.
Container garden guru in Mansfield
The Garden Club of Mansfield is hosting a presentation by container garden guru Deborah Trickett at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the town’s public safety facility, 250 East St. Trickett is the owner of The Captured Garden and her work has been seen in magazines and on TV shows. She will demonstrate how to design and create three container arrangements that will hold interest throughout the seasons. As a bonus, the club will raffle off the containers Trickett uses. The presentation if free and open to the public. Face coverings are required.
Lions holding Luck of the Draw
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club will hold a Luck of the Draw night (formerly Chopstick Auction) on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Saint Aidan-St. Patrick Hall, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland (next to the monastery). Doors open at 6 and drawings start at 7. Admission is $25. There are over 100 gifts, except for a few items to bid on at a silent auction. Checks and cash only. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks, but if you are not vaccinated they are required. More info: Joan Wild, 508-243-9130, or Rosie St. Lawrence, 774-688-9311.
