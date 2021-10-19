A very special 100th
Life Care Center of Attleboro resident Gladys Polednik will turn 100 on Wednesday, but due to the ongoing pandemic the family can’t celebrate the milestone the way it might like. Her daughter, Marilyn Fuller of North Attleboro, tells Along the Way that Life Care has strict guidelines in place regarding parties and in-person gatherings. But that doesn’t mean Gladys’ birthday won’t be special. Fuller has received confirmation that her mom will be featured on “The Today Show” during its 100th birthday announcement segment. The show also sent along the Smucker’s jar picture of her mom. “Gladys loves her Red Sox, loves to sing and loves reading her newspaper which is delivered daily to Life Care,” Fuller says. “Her secrets to longevity are always keeping a positive attitude and to have fun!”
Memorial service for a maestro
A memorial service celebrating the life of Maestro Peter J. Williams, longtime director of the Williams Chorale who died in January of 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at First United Methodist Church, 20 Hoppin Hill Ave., North Attleboro, The Rev. Kate Perry will be the celebrant, with Michael G. Noonan directing members of the chorale in a selection of hymns and choral music. The service is open to the public. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed and masks will be required for all attending. Questions? Call John Johnson at 508-431-4627 or Edmund Clavette at 508-212-4774.
Celebrating STEM at the drive-in
To celebrate MA STEM Week, the Sensata Technologies Foundation is holding a STEM Drive-In movie night on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 529 Pleasant St. in Attleboro. There will be a screening of MacGillivray Freeman’s “Dream Big: Engineering Our World.” It’s narrated by Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges and is a “first-of-its-kind film for IMAX and giant screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering,” organizers say. “From the Great Wall of China and the world’s tallest buildings, to underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities, it’s a celebration of human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and reveals the heart that drives engineers to create better lives for people around the world.” Space is limited for the complimentary event, so families are encouraged to to sign up at https://sensata.questionpro.com/t/ABMRoZotC7. Arrive by 6 p.m., showtime is 6:30.
Ghostly shipwreck talk in North
Historian Jill Farinelli will present a talk on “The Palatine Wreck: The legend of the New England Ghost Ship” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro. She will tell the true story of the 1738 voyage and wreck of an immigrant ship on Block Island. “From this incident sprang one of New England’s most chilling maritime mysteries,” the library says. “A fiery ghost ship drifting in the Block Island Sound has been witnessed by hundreds of people over the centuries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.