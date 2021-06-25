Attleboro Farmers Market kicking off Saturday
The Attleboro Farmers Market returns to O’Connell Field in Capron Park from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday and will run weekly through Oct. 30, rain or shine. While the pandemic has waned, you are still asked to keep your distance from other patrons and follow vendor instructions with regard to handling products. Pets are allowed, but not encouraged. Sampling is not allowed unless the vendor is supplying the sample in an individual container. Eating will be allowed but in designated areas only. Parking is available in the Attleboro High School Bushee Street lot and on Blue Pride Way (bus entrance loop off Rathbun Willard Drive). For more information, visit attleborofarmersmarket.com.
‘Slam Cancer’ event Saturday
Do you enjoy poetry, essays, and live music? The 23rd annual Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro and the Attleboro Public Library have come together to raise awareness for cancer and raise money for the American Cancer Society through a “Slam Cancer’’ initiative. Authors who shared their experiences with cancer in a poetry-essay contest in April, and whose submissions can be found at thesunchronicle.com, will be reading their work. Attleboro DJ Nate Adams and a bagpiper will perform music. On top of that, luminaria will be lit for cancer survivors and victims. The relay has already raised $55,000 for the American Cancer Society from a drive-thru event at Norton High School last weekend. The Slam Cancer event is being held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Balfour Riverwalk Park in downtown Attleboro, with free parking at the municipal lot adjacent to the park and library.
Energy fund help available
The moratorium on home energy shutoffs ends July 1, and the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund’s sponsoring energy companies are encouraging those in need to apply for assistance as soon as possible. Visit your local Salvation Army Corps Community Center. If unsure of where the nearest center is located, go to www.magoodneighbor.org or call 800-334-3047. The energy fund is often the last resort for families who are in temporary financial difficulty and do not qualify for federal and state fuel assistance programs. This year’s disbursement is $300 per eligible household per heating season. “Households who are having trouble making ends meet due to the pandemic or another crisis shouldn’t delay in looking to the Fund as a potential source for help,” said Marie McCabe, chair of the 2021 Good Neighbor Energy Fund campaign and customer service representative at North Attleboro Electric Department.
