Sweet gesture
Joni Fairbanks sent in this photo of Attleboro police officer Matthew McCarthy handing out Halloween candy Sunday to 8-year-old Steven Henriques on Excalibur Way. “Thank you to our Attleboro Police Officers!” wrote Fairbanks, who added she is “Steven’s nana.” “This is why we support the blue!”
Wanted: Unwanted Halloween candy
Speaking of Halloween, the Greater Attleboro Leo Club is holding a Candy Take Back event from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the superintendent’s office at Attleboro High School. The club is accepting donations from the community of unwanted Halloween candy. If you have some candy to give back just drive by and hand over your bag. Any collections will be donated to veterans homes and hospitals. The Leo Club has been doing service projects for 23 years. For more information, call Pat Allard, 508-509-5400.
Norfolk celebrates Unity Day
Norfolk Public Schools recently celebrated Unity Day, an annual event to mark National Bullying Prevention Month. Unity Day is the campaign’s signature event. It began in 2011 and is now celebrated around the world. Staff and teachers throughout Norfolk Public Schools wore orange clothing on Oct. 21 and artwork encouraging inclusion and kindness was hung throughout the Freeman-Kennedy and H. Olive Day schools. Also, students participated in lessons aimed to teach them more about Unity Day and its themes. “At Norfolk Public Schools we put a strong emphasis on putting an end to bullying,” says Superintendent Ingrid Allardi, “and that starts with teaching our students about how acts of kindness, such as including someone, can have a lasting positive impact on that person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.