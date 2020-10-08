Have any unclaimed property?
This past weekend’s edition of The Sun Chronicle listed the owners of unclaimed property worth over $100 turned over to the state in the past six months. Put out by the State Treasurer’s office, the list included over 51,000 properties worth millions of dollars belonging to individuals and businesses, including Boston Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, head coach Brad Stevens, and the team itself. Such property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and unattended safe deposit boxes that have been inactive for three years. “During these unprecedented times, there are not many chances for a simple slam dunk,” State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said. “During uncertain times, this opportunity to rebound can really help.” One in 10 state residents are owed money, and last year over 110,000 claims of over $130 million in property were returned to owners. For a full list of unclaimed property, viewwww.findmassmoney.com
or call 1-888-344-MASS (6277).
Two more Big Read events
Additional events this week for Attleboro’s Big Read of Madeline Miller’s “Circe” include a women’s journaling workshop Saturday with Pavlina Gatikova, a native of the Czech Republic who has been in the United States for 20 years. She teaches English as a Second Language in the Attleboro schools and heads the women’s journaling group at the Attleboro Public Library. The 90-minute session, which will include guided imagery and a discussion of personal mythology, starts at 10 a.m. The theme is the book “A Heroine’s Journey” by Maureen Murdoch. Also, from Friday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 18, the Attleboro Land Trust invites the public to visit the Phil and Ginny Leach Wildlife Sanctuary during operating hours to search for 15 hidden gods and goddesses of “Circe.” The outdoor scavenger hunt uses the free Goose Chase EDU app. Visit http://attleborolandtrust.org/leach/ for directions to the sanctuary. Visit attleboros1abc.org for complete event details and to register for all of this year’s Big Read programs.
North police serving worldwide
North Attleboro police officers are not only serving the town. They are serving the country overseas. Officer John Chamberlin, a U.S. Marine, is back from deployment to Japan and South Korea after a year. Officer Anthony Lopez, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is now in the Middle East.
Screen-free opportunity
Looking for some time away from the screen? Get outside with a new program at Cumberland Public Library that involves reading a story, going on a scavenger hunt, and exploring Monastery grounds. The program is best suited for children ages 3 to 10 with an adult. There will be two sessions: from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Register at www.cumberlandlibrary.org. See the library’s Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.