Don’t take me out to the ballgame
A new report finds fans skipping out on Major League Baseball games due to rising costs. A day at the ballpark is a summer staple for fans, but inflation and a looming recession may be drastically impacting crowd sizes. A nationwide survey by OnlineBetting.com found more than 70% say inflation and rising costs will prevent them from attending professional sporting events in the future and about a third say they’ve already changed or canceled plans to catch a game due to inflation. The survey also found 90% of respondents feel baseball games have gotten more expensive and 69% have not gone to a MLB game due to the cost.
July was dry and hot, no surprise
Not only was July dry, it was among the warmest on record, Attleboro Water Department records show. Only 1.74 inches of rain was recorded, playing a big part in the ongoing drought. The month usually gets roughly 3 1/2 inches. Rainfall was measured over just eight days, with only one day, the second day of the month, nearing an inch. The driest July had just .17 inches in 1952. Last July was the wettest on record with 10.21 inches. As for temperatures, the average daily high in July was 86, which matches July 2020 and compares to a normal 83. Just 12 other years had higher such temperatures. The highest temp was 96. The first heat wave of summer began two days later. July ended up having seven days of at least 90 degrees. The average daily low was 65, which is close to the typical 64. The lowest temp was 56, and only eight other years had higher such temps.
Norfolk native recognized for volunteering
Pam Weagraff, a Norfolk native, was among the volunteers at Ironstone Farm recognized during its annual Volunteer Appreciation Day. The Andover farm is home to the nonprofit Challenge Unlimited, which provides equine therapy and educational and recreational riding programs for people with physical, emotional and cognitive disabilities. Weagraff was introduced to Ironstone through her nephew in the 1990s and volunteered there until her career got in the way. Now that she has retired, Weagraff has returned to continue her volunteer work.