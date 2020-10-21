Ever heard of a ‘derecho’? We had one
The brief, fast-moving wind and rain storm two weeks ago has been classified by the National Weather Service in Norton as a rare weather system called a “derecho.” Named for the Spanish word for straight, derechos consist of straight-line high winds that travel long distances. They can be as damaging as tornadoes, which bring rotary winds. The storm traveled from New York, plowing through Connecticut and Rhode Island before reaching the Bay State. Winds topped 75 mph — hurricane strength, in some areas. The storm blew down numerous trees and limbs, blocking roads and knocking out electricity to thousands of area homes and businesses.
Say hello to Arlo and Janis
In an ongoing effort to bring smiles to our readers’ faces each day, we’re adding the long-running comic strip Arlo and Janis to our daily and weekend comics pages starting Saturday, Oct. 24. Written and drawn by Jimmy Johnson, Arlo and Janis is a family comedy strip about a couple of 1960s kids trying to keep a youthful outlook on life as they enter middle age. Give it a read and let us know if you like it as much as we do. Email your comments to Executive Editor/General Manager Craig Borges at cborges@thesunchronicle.com.
I didn’t know that!
Under a temporary pandemic law passed this summer, voters who legally submit an absentee ballot and then die before Election Day will still have their votes counted. This only applies to the 2020 elections.
Norfolk firefighter gets degree
Congratulations to Norfolk firefighter Billy Getchell who recently attained his associate’s degree in fire science technology from Bristol Community College. May his firefighting career be long and safe.
Fuller Hospital holding job fair
Fuller Hospital, a 102-bed private acute psychiatric facility located in South Attleboro, is holding a job fair Thursday. The hospital is hiring RNs for full-time, part-time, per diem and hospital supervisor roles. The facility specializes in mental health, intellectual disabilities, and addiction treatment in both inpatient and outpatient settings. The job requirements and application can be found on the careers tab at fullerhospital.com. Call 508-761-8500 to schedule an interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.