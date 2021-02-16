Norton neighbors stand up to breast cancer
Residents living on Rubin Drive in Norton raised almost $9,000 this past holiday season to fight breast cancer -- the most they ever took in. The neighborhood each year decorates its homes to bring joy during the holidays and accepts donations to support a local nonprofit, the Ellie Fund, that serves breast cancer patients. On Rubin Drive, a cul-de-sac, every house was decorated for the holidays and included a pink light display to symbolize breast cancer awareness. Six years ago, Jennifer Gesner, a resident on Rubin Drive, was diagnosed with breast cancer, and the tight-knit neighborhood came together to show their support by adding the pink ribbons to their light displays. Seeing all of the traffic on the street, Lori and Stephen Hill started a fundraiser in Gesner's honor. The Ellie Fund provides grocery gift cards, meals, transportation, childcare and housekeeping to about 1,000 breast cancer patients a year. "We were blown away by the generosity especially during this difficult year," Lori Hill said. Ellie Fund representatives were given a check for the donations earlier this month. "We are so thankful to the Hill family, their neighborhood and all the generous donors who participated in the fundraiser," Meredith Mendelson said, adding the donations will provide three months of services for nine breast cancer patients. For more information, visit www.elliefund.org.
Fundraiser for Mansfield restaurant
Trattoria Della Nonna has made its home in Mansfield for the past 20 years, but local resident Bob Petrasek only discovered it a few months ago, in the middle of the pandemic that threatened the Italian restaurant's livelihood. Soon it became a staple takeout option for his household, and Petrasek wants to keep it that way for years to come. After reading a Sun Chronicle story about how the restaurant is "hanging on by a thread," Petrasek organized a fundraiser to try and help it survive the next few months of cold weather. "My wife and I have been talking about this the entire pandemic: We both still have our jobs. We are still getting our paychecks," Petrasek said. "We're in a good place and we want to help somebody else out. We don't have the capacity to do something extraordinary ourselves, but maybe others would pitch in." For now, the fundraiser hopes to raise at least $10,000 -- just about half of the restaurant's income during regular times. To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/save-trattoria-della-nonna.
Boston science museum reopens
The Museum of Science in Boston has reopened just in time for this week's school vacation. The museum says it is employing state-of-the-art technologies and protocols for visitor safety. Its newest permanent exhibit is "Arctic Adventure." The museum also has the only domed IMAX theater in New England which has been renovated and enhanced. “We are eager to welcome our visitors back to our Exhibit Halls and online where we continue to expand the ways our physical and digital Museum can serve our community,” museum President Tim Ritchie said. Timed-ticket reservations are available for Exhibit Halls admission and theaters at mos.org/tickets or at 617-723-2500. Visit mos.org/visitor-faq for full details on visit planning and booking.
