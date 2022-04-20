Walk/5K for Autism coming to Raynham
Community Autism Resources, an organization serving families across Southeastern Massachusetts, will hold its 18th annual Hearts and Hands Walk/5K for Autism and Family Fun Day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30. The event will take place at American Legion Post 405, 291 Mill St., Raynham. There is no fee to take part in any of the games or activities, which this year will include a raffle. Participation in the walk is also free, though you are encouraged to fund-raise. Walkers who raise more than $60 will earn a free event T-shirt. There is a $25 advance registration fee to participate in the 5K; $30 day of. This year, the event will also include a free Walk After Dark for autistic adults from 5 to 7 p.m. the same day. Funds raised through the event will support the free services that CAR provides to area people living with autism spectrum disorders and their families. Register for the walk/5K and the Walk After Dark at community-autism-resources.com/hearts-and-hands-walk-for-autism. For more information, contact Crystal Medeiros at 508-279-0371 ext. 22 or at cmedeiros@community-autism-resources.com.
Join new Rehoboth pen pal program
Blanding Public Library is coordinating a pen pal program for Rehoboth residents to connect those experiencing social isolation with other members of the community. Participants should be willing to commit to sending three letters or cards over three months to their pen pal. To learn more, attend an information session at 7 p.m. Thursday. You can also reach out at 508-252-4236 or mmaynard@sailsinc.org.
Climb Fenway stairs to support Lung Association
On Saturday, April 30, climb all 1,012 stairs at Fenway Park and you’ll help the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb. The event, being held for the 17th time this year, will raise funds for the association’s efforts to end lung disease and cancer. This year, the climb will also support the COVID-19 Action Initiative, a $25 million investment by the association to combat COVID-19 and future pandemics of respiratory illnesses. Every climber will receive a free event T-shirt. To register or get more information, visit fightforairclimb.org/boston.