Get your ‘MASKerpiece’ at AAM
With the Attleboro Arts Museum reopening, patrons can purchase “MASKerpieces” — distinctively creative hand-sewn face masks — in the gift shop. “With face coverings now part of our everyday gear, visitors to the museum’s gift shop can demonstrate their creative side,” the museum says. The masks feature classic works of art, playful patterns and contemporary prints, and are sized for adults ($9.99) and children ($8.99). All proceeds benefit museum programs and exhibitions.
State DCR offers grants
To foster public-private partnerships, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation is accepting applications for a Partnership Matching Funds Program through Friday, July 10. The program assists in the financing of capital projects throughout the state parks system. The projects are proposed by park advocacy groups, civic and community organizations, institutions, businesses, municipal governments, and dedicated individuals with an interest in improving the state’s natural, cultural, and recreational resources. In January 2020, the state awarded $876,021 to 29 entities. For an application form, visit www.mass.gov/service-details/partnerships-matching-funds-program. For additional information, email Jennifer.Norwood@mass.gov.
Women of Distinction sought
Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England is looking for nominations for its Leading Women of Distinction Awards. Anyone can nominate a woman who exemplifies the Girl Scout mission of inspiring girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place; women who demonstrate qualities of leadership and excellence in their life; and women who inspire young girls, serving as role models. The selection committee will consider nominations of women who have contributed to the community through professional, family, volunteerism and/or personal endeavors. You do not need to be a Girl Scout to qualify. Visit www.gssne.org for a nomination form. Hurry, though. The deadline is Friday, July 10.
Therapeutic Tuesdays
On July 14, the Museum of Work & Culture in Woonsocket will launch Therapeutic Tuesdays, a free, biweekly virtual program for children and teens with sensory sensitivities. The program will provide families access to therapist-led art and music activities. The events will be streamed live on the museum’s Facebook page, where participants will be able to interatact live with the therapists. The broadcast will then be recorded and made available for those unable to attend the live session. To register and get free activity materials, email mowc@rihs.org.
