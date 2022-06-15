Foxboro teen surprised with Hero Award
Adam Taj, a middle school student and Foxboro resident, received the Norfolk County Hero Award in a surprise ceremony held June 13 at Foxboro Regional Charter Middle School. Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott presented the award and Taj’s classmates, family and school administrators were also present. The award was given, “in recognition of (Taj’s) wide-ranging service to his neighbors and his community,” according to a press release. Of particular note was the time he helped a woman whose car was stuck in snow shovel out her driveway, which also led him to be recognized as a Noteworthy Neighbor by Partners in Patriotism. According to the press release, Taj has built a helpful reputation through helping to clean up his neighborhood, volunteering to help students with autism at his school, and other community service actions. “I just want to say to everyone that you can help anyone, your neighbors, your friends, and strangers. Help in any way you can and remember if you do things in your life, whether good or bad, it will come back to you,” Taj said. If you know a resident of Norfolk County who would be a good candidate for a Norfolk County Hero Award, pass it along at norfolksheriff.com/norfolkcountyheroes.
Patriots to hold free football clinic
The New England Patriots and New England Patriots Alumni Club will hold a free, non-contact football clinic at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Sam Berns Community Field at Foxboro High School. The clinic is open to boys and girls ages 9-14 of all skill levels and will be led by local coaches as well as current and former Patriots. Registration starts at 3:30 p.m. the day of the clinic, which will conclude a meal at 6 p.m. For more information or to sign up, visit patriotsalumni.com.
Kidz 4th Fun returning
Attleboro’s annual Kidz 4th Fun event will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex, 429 Oakhill Ave. The free event will include the traditional bike parade beginning at roughly 10:15 a.m. Children 13 under will be able to participate in age-appropriate races — including baby-crawl, three-legged, and potato-sack — with events for the youngest children scheduled to take place earlier in the day. Complimentary hot dogs, chips and beverages will be provided. Finally, attendees are encouraged to bring a bathing suit and towel as sprinklers will be turned on, weather permitting.