Local students raise relief money for Ukraine
During the week of April 4-8, Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School students in the early education program raised $1,023 to support relief efforts in Ukraine through a variety of fundraisers. In one effort, called a “Pie for Peace,” students at the school could donate $1 to be entered into a raffle for a chance to pie a teacher of their choice in the face. Students also sold bracelets in the colors of the Ukrainian flag and, with the help of preschool students, put on the play “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, which is based on a Ukrainian folktale. Sophomores Myah Cabral of Blackstone, Sophia Holbrook of Walpole, Emma DeGregorio of Medway and Max Deon of North Attleboro organized the event with the help of their teacher Katie Thompson. Cabral said the efforts were personal for her. “My sister is in the Navy,” she said. “War of any kind hits close to home with me. The effect of war on a family is devastating … Raising this money can help towards keeping families safe and assisting with evacuations.”
Celebrate diversity and the planet with Mass Audubon
Mass Audubon is providing a series of special programs this April to observe both Earth Month — an extension of Earth Day, which takes place April 22 — and Celebrate Diversity Month. The list of events includes a free guided exploration of the accessible All Persons Trail at the Attleboro Springs Wildlife Sanctuary, held from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday. Register for that event, and view a full list of other April events provided by Mass Audubon, at massaudubon.org/earthmonth.
Take care of your smile at BCC Dental Hygiene Clinic
Bristol Community College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic, located in room J104 of the John J. Sbrega Health and Science building on the Bristol Fall River campus, 777 Elsbree St., is providing free oral hygiene services to members of the community, according to a press release. Donations are suggested but not required and participants don’t need to have insurance. Services provided by the clinic include dental exams, sealants and cleanings. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Schedule an appointment in advance by calling 774-357-2139 or visit bristolcc.edu/dentalclinic for more information.