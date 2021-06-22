Live from Attleboro, it's Terry Sanger
Live music seemed to have gone extinct throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but not for Attleboro resident Terry Sanger. He says he sought to “put some love out into the air when the world was so divided and unsettling.” He did it by playing music on his deck and then sharing it to the Facebook group Everything Attleboro. Terry says the overwhelming response to his concerts showed him that, “They needed me as much as I needed them.” With a post-pandemic world on the horizon, Terry is now inviting new viewers to watch his music in person every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. If you would like a seat at one of his deck concerts, contact him through @terrysangermusic on Facebook.
Former area resident an artful presence on Cape
Gallery 31 Cape Cod, owned by former area resident Sherry Rhyno, has been named Cape Cod Life’s Best Fine Arts Gallery on the Lower Cape for the seventh year in a row. Rhyno, the wife of former North Attleboro selectman John Rhyno and a former Attleboro and North Attleboro resident, retired from her job of 30 years at the University of Massachusetts to paint full time. Setting out to convey the world’s beauty through her art, her career in higher education and as an artist led her to own and operate Gallery 31. Rhyno says her latest honor “feels great because there are a lot of people who appreciate the gallery, the work the artists make, and the effort the team and I put into making a good gallery.” If you're on the Cape this summer, stop in to see Sherry's gallery at 34 Main St., Orleans.
Pick up a good read, or a whole bag of them
Looking for a good book? You just might find one at the Friends of Richards Memorial Library Book Sale scheduled for this Thursday to Saturday.
An annual event, the book sale has brought in over $8,000 to support library programs in past years, but was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cyd Lefebvre, who has been running the book sale for the past three years, says, “The Friends of the (Richards Memorial) Library supports various programs for adults and children, computer access, museum passes, and the ability to borrow books.”
For $5, visitors can fill an entire paper bag with books for adults and children alike. For $15, cloth bags will be available to purchase and fill. CDs and DVDs will also be available for $1 each.
To support the cause and stock up for the season, head to the Allen Avenue School, 290 Allen Ave., North Attleboro from 4 to 7 p.m. June 24; 2 to 7 p.m. June 25; or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26. Email friendsofrml118@gmail.com for more information.
