Welcome to the team, Brayden!
The Stonehill College football program recently welcomed its newest teammate when it signed 9-year-old Brayden Tryon of North Attleboro. Brayden, the son of Ashley and Patrick Tryon, will attend practices, games and team functions as he continues his fight against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, which he was diagnosed with at age 8. Brayden joined the Stonehill squad through Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams. “We’re really excited to welcome Brayden and his family to the Stonehill football family,” head coach Eli Gardner said. “We feel really blessed to have such a good person with a great family behind him, joining our program. It’s inspiring to get to know Brayden and to hear his story and see how he goes about attacking life and living it to the fullest, while overcoming obstacles that are placed in front of him. I think there is lot that his teammates and beyond can take from Brayden and learn to become better people because of knowing him.” Brayden received his number 99 jersey upon signing his official Stonehill football and Team IMPACT “Letter of Intent.” IMPACT, by the way, stands for Inspire, Motivate, Play Against Challenges, Together.
Check that car battery
With winter finally here, AAA Northeast reminds area residents it replaces thousands of batteries each month, and that number climbs as the weather gets colder. The average life of a battery in the Northeast is just under 5 years. “Checking your vehicle battery periodically is the best way to prevent battery failure and being stranded. Once your vehicle’s battery is three years old it should be checked on an annual basis,” said John Paul, AAA’s Car Doctor. He added that battery cables and connections should also be checked for corrosion and cleaned if necessary. If you don’t drive often, start your car and go for a 30-minute drive to help keep the battery charged and prevent other systems from rusting from lack of use.
Get help to kick smoking
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has numerous programs to help people quit smoking and vaping. Its new campaign, “Take the First Step,” promotes 1-800-QUIT-NOW, Massachusetts’ help line for tobacco and nicotine. The online address is mass.gov/quitting. Specially trained coaches will work with participants to develop individualized plans and provide ongoing support. Medically eligible residents may get eight weeks of free quit medicines such as patches, gums, and/or lozenges. Also, a brochure about quitting, wallet cards with 1-800-QUIT-NOW information, and other materials are available free of charge at the Massachusetts Health Promotion Clearinghouse, https://massclearinghouse.ehs.state.ma.us/.
